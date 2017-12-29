MIDA LLC implementing first housing construction project on state order

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

MIDA LLC under the State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan has started implementation of the first project for housing construction on the order of the Education Ministry, the company said in a message Dec. 29.

The building will be located in the Yasamal residential complex in Baku.

Some of the apartments in the building will be handed over by the ministry to its employees, and the remaining part of the apartments will be transferred to MIDA LLC for further sale through the “Preferential Housing” system.