China testing freight rail transportation through Turkmenistan to Iran

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A freight container train will be sent from China’s Yinchuan city Dec. 29 along the route through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Iran, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Dec. 29.

On Dec. 30, another freight container train will be sent along the same route from the north-western Chinese city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province.