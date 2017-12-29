Uzbek foreign trade turnover grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek foreign trade turnover for the first nine months of 2017 grew 16.7 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to about $20 billion, reads the statement of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan on the main directions of monetary policy for 2018, published Dec. 29.

The volume of export of goods and services grew 25.6 percent and amounted to $10.4 billion, while the volume of import grew 8.4 percent and amounted to $9.6 billion, according to the statement.

The Central Bank notes that high export growth rates ensured the export of food products (23.5 percent growth, 5.7 percent share in total export volume), energy and oil products (11.3 percent growth and 13.4 percent share in total export volume), ferrous and non-ferrous metals (24.8 and 6.2 percent), machinery and equipment (60.5 and 2.4 percent), services (10.8 and 24.9 percent).

At the same time, cotton exports fell 18.6 percent (2.7 percent share in total export volume), export of chemical products fell 2.2 percent (6.3 percent share in total export volume).