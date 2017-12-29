Iran’s monthly steel output hits 2 mln tons

2017-12-29 21:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Over 1.952 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in November 2017, the World Steel Association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 24 percent compared to the same month of 2016 (1.57 million tons).

Iran’s steel output also registered a 1.8 percent growth from 1.917 million tons in October 2017.

The country’s steel output reached 19.745 million tons in the first 11 months of 2017, 32 percent more year-on-year.