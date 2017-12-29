Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

2017-12-29 22:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkey said Friday it has signed an agreement with Russia for the purchase of the S-400 missile defense systems, Anadolu reported.

Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries said in a statement: "We will receive two S-400 missile defense systems. One is optional."

The statement added that the Turkish Armed Forces will control the defense system entirely.

"The system can be used independently without any external connection," it said.

The statement added that details of the payment had not been shared due to confidentiality principles agreed upon between the parties.

The delivery would be made in early 2020.