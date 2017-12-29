UNESCO received notification of Israel's withdrawal from organization

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

The head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) voiced “deep regret” on Thursday over Israel's decision to withdraw from the Organization.

Noting that she had received official notice from the Government of Israel's withdrawal from the agency effective on 31 December 2018, a decision which was announced on 12 October 2017, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed regret, saying she was convinced that it “is inside UNESCO and not outside it” that States can best seek to overcome differences in the its fields of competence.