Child caused massive apartment fire killing 12

2017-12-30 00:23 | www.trend.az | 0

An apartment fire that killed at least 12 people, including five children, was started by a three-year-old boy playing with a stove, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) officials said Friday.

Describing it as the "deadliest fire in decades," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the apartment's stairway acted "like a chimney" as the fire burst from the apartment, feeding the flames and allowing them to spread throughout the building.

Nigro said some victims died from burns and others from smoke inhalation with no time to react or find a main escape route.

Officials said five children -- including three girls aged 1, 2 and 7 -- were among the dead. The oldest victim was a 63-year-old woman.

Fourteen others were hurt, including four severely, and are fighting for their lives. Six firefighters and an emergency responder battling the fire in difficult conditions were also injured.

The boy, who has a "history of playing with the burners and turning them on", started the fire, Nigro told reporters at a press conference, adding it was too late when the mother discovered the flames.

She exited her apartment with her 2-year-old and the 3-year-old and left the door open, Nigro said, adding that is the reason the fire spread up the stairwell so quickly to the rest of the building.

"Close the door. Close the door. Close the door. If unfortunately, you do have a fire in your apartment, you must close the door when you exit because the results if you do not are what happened here last night," he added, describing it as the "lesson of the night".