3 people dead in Houston shooting incident: police

2017-12-30 | www.trend.az

Houston police confirmed Friday evening that three people, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting incident in southwest Houston, the U.S. state of Texas, Xinhua reported.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner told reporters in a briefing that the shooter, who was a former employee of an auto repair shop, shot and killed two employees at the shop at around 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT). The shooter then walked out to the yard and shot himself dead, said the police officer.

Finner said there were multiple people inside the shop when the shooting happened. He said police have contacted the family of the shooter, but declined to confirm the gender of the shooter.