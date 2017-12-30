SCPX project: construction complete at majority of facilities in Georgia

2017-12-30 08:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Construction work has been completed at majority of facilities as part of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) project in Georgia, Trend learned from Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

"SCPX compressor stations’ construction is progressing. The first compressor station (CSG1), as well as pressure reduction station at Georgian-Turkish border (Area 81), the 62-kilometer SCPX pipeline extension, including connection with TANAP at the Turkish border is completed," said the source in the ministry.

The construction of the second compressor station (CSG2) is 90 percent complete, added the source.

"The expansion of South Caucasus pipeline is one of the most important developments in terms of energy security of Georgia and larger region, said the source.