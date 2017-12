Georgia exports 21,000 tonnes of mandarins

Georgia has exported 21,000 tonnes of standard mandarins to Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Qatar and Belarus, Agenda reports.

Additionally, about 7,700 tonnes of non-standard mandarins have already been processed in Georgia.

The typical citrus season runs from November to January and takes place mainly in Georgia’s western Adjara region.