Turkmenistan studying possibilities to diversify gas chemical industry

2017-12-30 10:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the Turkmengaz State Concern is conducting research on the diversification of gas chemical industry in Turkmenistan, the country’s State News Agency reported.

Diversification of gas chemical industry will give impetus to the development of its priority areas, in particular, growth in production of synthetic liquid fuel, rubber and fiber, polymer products, construction materials, and other chemical products.