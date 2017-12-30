Two new ATR aircraft land in Tehran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran has just received two new ATR 72-600 planes, increasing the number of the country’s new ATRs to eight, the country's local media outlets reported.



It was earlier announced that under an existing agreement between Iran's national flag carrier airline, Iran Air (HOMA), the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer is expected to deliver 14 more planes in 2018.



Following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/ nuclear deal) in January 2016, Iran concluded deals to acquire 100 planes from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from ATR, in a move aimed at renewing the country’s aged aviation fleet.