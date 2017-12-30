Azerbaijan Carpet Museum among nominees for ‘Best Museum of Europe’

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is among 40 nominees for the "Best Museum of Europe" award and has a good chance to win in 2018, director of the museum, chairperson of the Azerbaijani National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Shirin Malikova said.

She said that for the first time in the history of the museum, a unique "Shamakhi carpet" was purchased from an Austrian auction company at a foreign auction in 2017.