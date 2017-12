Over 1,000 people in Turkey detained for public order violation

2017-12-30 11:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The raids aimed at ensuring public order have been carried out in Turkey, the Turkish media reported Dec. 30.

Across the country 1,187 people were detained in the raids. Among them are women and citizens of foreign countries.