Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund selects provider of medical insurance services

2017-12-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

PASHA Insurance company has won the tender announced by the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF), according to AMF’s message Dec. 30.

According to the message, PASHA Insurance company will render voluntary medical insurance services to AMF.

The contract between the sides was signed on December 26, 2017. The cost of the contract has not been disclosed.