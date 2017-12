Uzbekistan Railways introduces discounts on domestic routes

2017-12-30 12:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 30

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways JSC has introduced the New Year discounts on domestic routes of up to 50 percent for families, pupils, students, pensioners.

The discounts, introduced in connection with the Uzbek president’s decree, will be valid on December 30, 31, 2017 as well as on January 1, 2, 3, 4, 2018.