Azerbaijan parliament speaker invited to IPU meeting in Tehran

Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov has been invited to take part in the upcoming emergency meeting of Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Reportedly, the invitation letter from Iranian Majlis (parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani for his Azerbaijani counterpart was submitted to the senior Azerbaijani official by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangiri in a meeting in Baku.

The IPU meeting is slated to be held on Jan 15, 2018.



Asadov, for his part, welcomed the invitation and emphasized the need for expansion of mutual ties between the two countries.



Participants at the meeting are scheduled to review the latest developments in Palestine.

