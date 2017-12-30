Wall Street eyes 2018 gains with a side of caution

U.S. stocks are expected to keep rising in 2018 because a massive drop in the corporate tax rate is seen boosting the economy and corporate profits, but strategists say sizable gains could either be short-lived or elusive, Reuters reports.

The bull market is on track to mark its ninth birthday in March, with the S&P 500 climbing 20 percent for 2017 - its biggest increase since 2013. The drop in the corporate tax rate in 2018, to 21 percent from 35 percent, is seen by many as the biggest factor for the stock market next year.

Yet 2018 share gains are expected to be smaller than 2017 with the S&P 500’s price/earnings ratio - a measure of stock prices against expected profits - is around its highest level since June 2002. Many on Wall Street cite potential pitfalls even though they see no signs of a recession.

“We’ve had six years in a row where stocks have (outperformed) earnings, and I think we break that streak with stocks going up but not as much as earnings,” said Robert Doll, chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management in Princeton, New Jersey.

Some say the tax bill’s benefit will be short lived. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management described the bill as “more carbs and less protein,” because the tax overhaul will improve spending but does nothing to boost productivity.

“It’ll be a one-year wonder,” said Kelly. “People should enjoy the party while it lasts but just make sure you know where your coat is.”

Several strategists cite the risk that faster economic growth could cause inflation to increase at a pace that would lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than expected.

Wall Street’s rosy forecasts seem “well supported by the tremendous string of good news which the economy has delivered,” according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist with Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

But he said, the news is too good: “The problem with getting good news is that at some point you can’t be positively surprised any more.”