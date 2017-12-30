Karabakh conflict - serious threat to peace in region – envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a serious threat to peace and security in the region, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev said in an interview with The Reporter Ethiopia.

“The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions strongly condemning Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories and demanded Armenia to withdraw from these territories immediately and unconditionally. Unfortunately, until now Armenia has not complied with the demands of these resolutions. 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory is still under occupation and more than one million people became refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. This is a major disaster; a humanitarian disaster,” said the envoy.

He pointed out that Armenian attitude is disrespectful towards international law.

“Armenia has to obey international law and respect the UN Charter and resolutions. The decision of the Security Council is the decision of every nation; the members of the council and others. If we don’t follow the UN resolutions, then how can we ensure peace and stability in the world?” noted Abdullayev.