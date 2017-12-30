Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec.18 1.7001 Dec.25 1.7001 Dec.19 1.7001 Dec.26 1.7001 Dec.20 1.7001 Dec.27 1.7001 Dec.21 1.7001 Dec.28 1.7001 Dec.22 1.7001 Dec.29 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0149 manats or 0.7392 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.02182 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec.18 1.9994 Dec.25 2.0158 Dec.19 2.0048 Dec.26 2.0179 Dec.20 2.0132 Dec.27 2.0188 Dec.21 2.0176 Dec.28 2.0259 Dec.22 2.0144 Dec.29 2.0307 Average weekly 2.00988 Average weekly 2.02182

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3746 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02936 manats.