Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-12-30 13:46 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
1.7001
|
Dec.25
|
1.7001
|
Dec.19
|
1.7001
|
Dec.26
|
1.7001
|
Dec.20
|
1.7001
|
Dec.27
|
1.7001
|
Dec.21
|
1.7001
|
Dec.28
|
1.7001
|
Dec.22
|
1.7001
|
Dec.29
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0149 manats or 0.7392 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.02182 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
1.9994
|
Dec.25
|
2.0158
|
Dec.19
|
2.0048
|
Dec.26
|
2.0179
|
Dec.20
|
2.0132
|
Dec.27
|
2.0188
|
Dec.21
|
2.0176
|
Dec.28
|
2.0259
|
Dec.22
|
2.0144
|
Dec.29
|
2.0307
|
Average weekly
|
2.00988
|
Average weekly
|
2.02182
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3746 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02936 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec.18
|
0.0289
|
Dec.25
|
0.0291
|
Dec.19
|
0.029
|
Dec.26
|
0.0292
|
Dec.20
|
0.0289
