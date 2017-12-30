AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-12-30 13:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec.18

1.7001

Dec.25

1.7001

Dec.19

1.7001

Dec.26

1.7001

Dec.20

1.7001

Dec.27

1.7001

Dec.21

1.7001

Dec.28

1.7001

Dec.22

1.7001

Dec.29

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0149 manats or 0.7392 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.02182 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec.18

1.9994

Dec.25

2.0158

Dec.19

2.0048

Dec.26

2.0179

Dec.20

2.0132

Dec.27

2.0188

Dec.21

2.0176

Dec.28

2.0259

Dec.22

2.0144

Dec.29

2.0307

Average weekly

2.00988

Average weekly

2.02182

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3746 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02936 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec.18

0.0289

Dec.25

0.0291

Dec.19

0.029

Dec.26

0.0292

Dec.20

0.0289

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory