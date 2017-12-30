Uzbekistan, Netherlands to exchange tax information

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 30

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The Protocol on Amendments to the Convention between Uzbekistan and the Netherlands on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Evasion from Payment of Taxes on Income and Capital signed February 6, 2017 in The Hague will come into force December 31, 2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the document envisages the amendments to the Convention aimed at the expansion of effective mechanisms of exchanging tax information to prevent tax evasion.