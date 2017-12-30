Kyrgyzstan: Political results of 2017

İn 2017, Kyrgyzstan and its residents became evidences of many political events. Experts said that these events contributed to the strengthening of the state and its formation. Moreover, Kyrgyzstan managed not only to maintain, but also to strengthen political stability in the country and to become a geopolitical player in the region and in the world. Expert on international affairs, political scientist Edil Osmonbetov told Kabar News Agency about what was achieved by Kyrgyzstan in 2017 in a political sense and he also summed up the results of the ongoing year.

The political scientist said that, 2017 was the defining year for both Kyrgyzstan and the whole world. "There were many challenges and threats, but fortunately 2017 for Kyrgyzstan turned out to be successful in terms of geopolitics and all policy," he said.

The expert on international affairs is convinced that this year the country was able to pass many reefs that were very dangerous for Kyrgyzstan and its citizens.

First, Osmonbetov said, this year is characterized for Kyrgyzstan by the fact that we have changed politically.

"Firstly, this is the presidential election, in which the first peaceful transfer of power in Central Asia and the CIS space from one elected president to another elected one took place. That is, this is a unique moment, for which one can thank former President Atambayev, because he took a step that no one leader of the Central Asian region and the entire CIS did," he said.

The expert said that it was the moment of the transfer of power by peaceful means, which was a very great example for all in Central Asia and the CIS.

The political scientist also said we can criticize and express dissatisfaction, "but the fact that we did it shows that we took a big step and gave a good example and experience to all other countries of Central Asia and the CIS."

Another political outcome of the outgoing year, Osmonbetov called the fact that not only the composition of the first persons has changed in Kyrgyzstan, but the political structure and configuration of power has changed. "This is the entry into force the amendments to the Constitution on December 1, where the redistribution of powers touched the president, the government and to some extent the parliament," he said. Due to this, the expert believes, Kyrgyzstan will have an entirely new political structure that should give more powers to the government.

"And of course the new role of the president for the country. This is also a completely new phenomenon for all countries of the region," he said.

Osmonbetov considers that another outcome of the year was the election of a new government, which is called the government of "young politicians". "This also indicates a change in the political elite, through a new government. And accordingly, people pin great hopes on this new government, and as we can see already it is trying to take measures in the economy," the political scientist added.

Osmonbetov said that there is also a geopolitical outcome for the country, according to which in 2017 Kyrgyzstan became a geopolitical player of Central Asia through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh conflict.

"In this process, we proved to be more stable than the more economically developed Kazakhstan," the expert said.

Osmonbetov added that the geopolitical tandem Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan was created in the outgoing year and now both states will determine in which vector the development of Central Asia will go. "Before that, we were saying that Central Asia had come into the geopolitical movement, and two examples of this are the improvement of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh aggravation," the political scientist said. And now, according to his observations, Kyrgyzstan is not just a country in geopolitical terms, but a subject of Central Asia.

"And we will form a political model. And it is the Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations that will be modeled for all countries of the region," the expert said.

In addition to the above, Osmonbetov said that "Kazakhstan loses its political weight in the region." "An example of this is that for the first time there was information war against us and we participated in it and it is believed that we have won it. This is also the result for us, which says that we have political adaptability, despite less resources. And to some extent we have reduced the conflict potential in the region," the political scientist noted.

To other successes of Kyrgyzstan in 2017, an expert on international affairs added the political stability in the country, which, he said, is a very serious and huge step for the state.