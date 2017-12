Scandal breaks out between Armenia and Georgia

The Armenian clergy is suing the Georgian government in connection with the transfer of one of the churches located in the center of Tbilisi to Georgia’s patriarchate, the Georgian media reported Dec. 30.

Armenian confessors also voiced their intention to apply to the European Court of Human Rights if they lose the trial in Tbilisi.