Azerbaijan achieves extradition of international cybercriminal (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Member of an international cybercrime group, foreign citizen Sergey Petrovici, detained as a result of trials within international search, was extradited to Azerbaijan Dec. 30, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message.

According to the message, Petrovici is accused of embezzling over 3 million manats from Azerbaijani banks.