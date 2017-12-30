Interior minister warns against protests in Iran

2017-12-30 17:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has urged people to refrain from joining “illegal gatherings” in the country, local media reported.

If the demonstrators wish to stage protests, they must apply for permission form the interior ministry, he said.

The minister further added that the law enforcement forces and judiciary officials have, so far, behaved in a way in order to rule out the possibility of turning the gatherings into “concerning issues”.

Over the past two days, some groups of people have joined demonstrations in several cities including the capital Tehran to protest against high prices.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news