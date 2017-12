Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull expansion of economic relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discussed the prospects for the expansion of economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message Dec. 30.

According to the message, the prospects were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soliev.