Moderate quake jolts southern Iran

2017-12-30 18:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake has shaken Bandar-e Moqam village in the southern province of Hormozgan, IRIB news agency reported.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.