Turkish jets kill 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

2017-12-30

Turkish Air Force has killed four PKK terrorists during raids in northern Iraq, according to the military Saturday, Anadolu reported.

On Friday, the terrorists wounded three soldiers in a separate attack.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said counter airstrikes resulted in four terrorists being “neutralized” -- a term that usually suggests the targets have been killed.

Anti-terror operations remain ongoing, the statement added.