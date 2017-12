Death toll of traffic incidents surpass 11,500 in Iran

2017-12-30 21:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Traffic incidents have claimed 11,536 lives over the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting Mach 20) in the country.

According to the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, the figure has dropped by 0.4 percent year on year.