Spain remains Morocco's top trading partner

2017-12-31 02:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Spain remained Morocco's top trading partner in 2016, an official report said Saturday, according to Xinhua.

According to a report from Morocco's foreign exchange regulator, the trade turnover between the two neighbours reached 10.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, up from 9.3 billion dollars in 2015.

Between 2015 and 2016, Morocco's imports from Spain rose from 4.4 billion dollars to 6.2 billion dollars, while its exports to the country jumped from 4.2 billion dollars to 5.1 billion dollars.