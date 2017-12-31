German chancellor Merkel to reveal her plans on forming government in 2018

German Chancellor Merkel is expected to say in her New Year speech that she wants to exert maximum efforts to form the stable government as soon as possible in 2018, Sputnik reported.

"My dear compatriots, you have charged us, the politicians, with the goal to resist the challenges of the future and at the same time to care for the needs of all the citizens. I consider myself to be responsible for implementation of this order — including by working to form a stable German government in the new year," Merkel is expected to say in the speech given to reporters by the governmental press service.

The German leader is expected to say that she is aware that many people are concerned over the nation's unity adding that the fact that many people have "fears and concerns" is an incentive for her work.

The politician added that the issue was about the capability of the Europeans to preserve their values both within the bloc and outside of it, as well as to take steps to contribute to economic success of Europe and to protect the safety of the citizens.

"The future of Germany… is inseparable from Europe's future. Twenty seven states in Europe should work more active than anyone else in order to preserve the community's unity. This would be a crucial issue in the next years," the speech reads.