Xi says China ready to promote mutual trust, cooperation with Russia in 2018

2017-12-31 08:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday he is ready to join his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in consolidating political and strategic mutual trust, and expanding bilateral all-around pragmatic cooperation, Xinhua reported.

Xi made the pledge in his New Year greeting message to Putin.

In the message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people, extended his sincere greetings and fine wishes to President Putin and to the Russian people.

China seeks to promote international strategic coordination with Russia, and to work for new fruits in the development of bilateral ties, he said.

Noting that 2018 and 2019 will be the years of cooperation and exchanges between the two countries at local levels, Xi said the events will surely boost local exchanges of China and Russia, and help grow the popularity of the idea that the two sides share a long-standing friendship and seek common development and prosperity.