Another challenge for Iran: rising fuel prices vs inflation

2017-12-31 09:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

While the IMF has offered a relatively optimistic forecast about Iran’s economic situation over the coming year, a government proposal on oil prices has sparked off speculations about inflation, unemployment and economic growth in the country.

"Real GDP growth is projected to reach 4.2 percent in 2017/18 and is expected to be sustained or even rise toward 4.5 percent over the medium-term if financial sector reform takes hold in the country," the International Monetary Fund said in a recent report following.

The Iranian government through its draft budget has proposed to increase the prices of gasoline by 50 percent over the coming fiscal year (starting March 21).

This is while the issue of rising unemployment has been hanging over the country over the past several years. The country’s unemployment rate in summer stood at 11.7 percent which means about 3.1 million individuals were unemployed in this period.

The government has described the unemployment as a "substantial challenge" which would turn into the country’s most important social and economic problem in near future.

The government apparently faces a serious shortcomings in financial resources for creating job opportunities and bringing down the unemployment rate in the country.