Iran protests: two killed in western province, official says

2017-12-31 10:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least two individuals have been killed following last night’s protests in the western province of Lorestan, authorities said.

The province’s deputy governor-general for security, Habibollah Khojastehpour has said that the confrontations in Doroud County left two killed, Mehr news agency reported.

The official further denied that the law enforcement forces have fired bullets, accusing foreign intelligence services, opposition and also extremist groups of interfering in the confrontations.