2018 will be the 'worst for humanitarian crises' since the Second World War

2017-12-31 10:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Next year could herald one of the worst humanitarian crises since the end of the Second World War, the new International Development Secretary has warned, The Telegraph reports.

Penny Mordaunt described 2017 as a year of "harrowing humanitarian crises", adding that "2018 could be even bleaker".

The warning came as Ms Mordaunt's Department for International Development announced an additional £21 million package of support for a United Nations fund enabling agencies to respond to emergencies around the world.

The department cited ongoing famines and conflicts in Yemen, South Sudan and Burma as significant concerns.