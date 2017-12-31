At least 36 dead after bus collides with tuck in Kenya

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after a Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, Daily Nation reports.

Among the dead include the driver of the truck and his loader while 28 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus.

The truck was heading to Eldoret.

Thirty people were confirmed dead at the scene while another four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Among the four who died in hospital were three children aged two months, two years and 10 years and one adult aged 35years.