Six people dead after light plane crash in Australia

2017-12-31 12:26 | www.trend.az | 1

All six people on board a single-engine sea plane that crashed into Cowan Creek at Jerusalem Bay in Sydney's north on Sunday afternoon have died, police have confirmed, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The Sydney Seaplanes aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed about 3.15pm and a search and rescue operation was attempting to locate the aircraft which is believed to be submerged.

NSW Police confirmed three bodies had been recovered, and an operation was under way to recover the remaining three bodies. There was no further information on the identities of those on board.

There are unconfirmed reports that those on board were four British Nationals, an 11-year-old boy and the pilot.