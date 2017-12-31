Iran’s GDP growth stands at 5.6%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran's GDP at purchasing power parity, compared to prices of a base year to March 21, 2012, increased by 5.6 percent during the first half of current fiscal year (March 20-Sept. 22).



The country's GDP (including the oil sector) reached 3,822.49 trillion rials (each USD makes 36,000 rials based on official rate) during the six-month period, the Statistical Center of Iran reported Dec. 27.

Meanwhile, Iran’s GDP (excluding the oil sector) amounted to 3,057.222 trillion rials, registering a growth by 6 percent.



The growth in the industry sector (including oil, mining, industry, energy and construction) stood at 4.4 percent in the period, while the service sector (including trade, hospitality, finance and credit, and transportation) registered a 7.2 percent rise, according to the center’s data.

Iran's agriculture sector also witnessed a 0.9 percent growth in the six-month period.

The United Nations forecasts that Iran's GDP growth will decrease to 5.1 percent in 2018.