Azerbaijan to continue support entrepreneurship in 2018 - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy

2017-12-31 15:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Measures to develop entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan will continue in the next year, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov told Trend.

"In 2018, we will continue to support business in order to increase the number of entrepreneurs in the country", the deputy minister said.

The Deputy Minister noted that in 2017 large-scale economic reforms were carried out in Azerbaijan, especially in the field of entrepreneurship development and business environment improvement.