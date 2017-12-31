Suicide bomb strikes funeral in Afghanistan

An explosion happened during a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, killing at least 17 people, officials said, 1TV News reports.

The suicide blast targeted funeral ceremony for a former Haska Mina district governor in Behsud district.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for provincial governor, later said that the explosives had been placed in a motorcycle at the cemetry.

According to the official, the blast left 17 dead and 13 more injured.