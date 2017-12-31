Officers down in shooting near Denver

Multiple police deputies are reportedly “down” after a shooting near Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports. The exact number of casualties is not yet known as police search for the suspect, RT reports.

A Code Red alert has been issued by the sheriff’s department, warning citizens to stay indoors as the shooter is believed to still be at large.

A reporter from the local TV channel Denver7 said he heard several gunshots and saw roadblocks being put in place.

The deputies at the scene were responding to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at an apartment complex on East County Line Road in Littleton, Colorado, on the southern outskirts of Denver. So far there have been no reports as to their status, nor on any civilian casualties.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard told the Denver Post.