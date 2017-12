President Ilham Aliyev: Historic events took place in oil and gas sector in 2017

2018-01-01 01:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

Historic events have taken place in the oil and gas sector in 2017. President Ilham Aliyev said this in his congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news