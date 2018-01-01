Liverpool car park blaze destroys hundreds of vehicles on New Year's Eve

Firefighters in the northern English city of Liverpool were battling a huge fire at a car park on Sunday that destroyed hundreds of vehicles and prompted the evacuation of multiple buildings in the surrounding area, Reuters reported.

Police said all cars inside the multi-storey Kings Dock car park, which has a capacity of 1,600 vehicles, had been destroyed, and owners should contact their insurance companies.

An international horse show that had been scheduled to take place at the Liverpool Echo Arena, next to the car park, was canceled. Organizers said all people and horses involved were safe.

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said initial investigations indicated that an accidental fire within one vehicle had caused others to ignite.

Firefighters equipped with breathing equipment were still fighting the blaze six hours after they were called to the scene.