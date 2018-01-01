Iran phases outs low quality cars amid concerns over killer smog

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

There are various factors identified as the causes of the serious air pollution in Iranian large cities among them substandard passenger vehicles and heavy duty trucks are singled out as the biggest contributors.

Heavy air pollution shrouded capital Tehran’s sky over the almost past two weeks, shutting down schools at the megacity for a couple of days.

The air quality index of Tehran in this period hit 178, far beyond the acceptable threshold of 50.

Isa Kalantari, the head of head of Department of Environment, earlier said that the incomplete combustion of fuels in aged cars cause the 70 percent of air pollution in the capital city.

This is while the Iranian national standards organization has decided to stop the production of 25 sub-standard vehicles in the country.

SAIPA 131, SAIPA 132, SAIPA 141, ARIO 1500 are among the banned vehicles produced by SAIPA, the second largest carmaker of the country,

However, the leading car manufacturer says that it will continue producing one of its banned brands over the next year.

SAIPA officials argue that the company had already stopped producing SAIPA 141, SAIPA 131 and SAIPA 132 but the company is still producing ARIO 1500 as it had received permission for obtaining license plates until the next winter.

Iran Standard and Quality Inspection Company last year criticized SAIPA over the company’s failure to meet quality standards.

Saipa manufactured about 345,210 cars during the first seven months of the current fiscal year starting March 20, indicating a rise of 20.6 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year.