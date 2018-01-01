TANAP to increase Turkey’s strategic importance in region – general manager (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Leman Zeynalova, Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project will increase Turkey’s strategic importance in the region by opening up an energy corridor, allowing new gas resources in Azerbaijan to meet European markets, TANAP General Manager Saltuk Duzyol told Trend.

TANAP project is one of the most concrete projects being realized for the purpose of ensuring Turkey’s energy supply security and its ability to meet ever-increasing energy demand well into the future, according to Duzyol.

"In terms of employment alone, it is estimated that the project has provided, and will continue to provide, jobs for over 15,000 people who are either directly or indirectly involved in construction, support services, pipe manufacturing plus a range of other associated sectors. The project will increase Turkey’s strategic importance in the region by opening up an energy corridor, allowing new gas resources in Azerbaijan to meet European markets," he said.

TANAP general manager pointed out that as time goes on, other potential suppliers in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean will also be able to gain access to the market through this new gateway.