Seven killed after minibus falls into sea in east China

2018-01-01

Seven people were killed after a minibus fell into the sea in east China's Jiangsu Province, said local authorities Monday, according to Xinhua.

The minibus with 10 people in it plunged into the waters off the coast of Qidong City at around 6 a.m. Monday, according to the city government sources.

Rescue work was immediately organized after the police in Qidong were alerted to the accident.