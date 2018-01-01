Iran protests death toll reaches 10 (Updated)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian state TV is reporting that 10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, without elaborating, according to AP.

Authorities have previously confirmed four deaths. It was unclear where the others occurred.

13:35 (GMT+4) At least two individuals have been killed during protests in the southwestern city of Izeh in Khuzestan Province last night, an MP said.

The MP for Izeh and Baghmalek, Hedayatollah Khademi, has said that two individuals were killed during last night’s rallies protesting against high prices and economic situation in his county, ILNA news agency reported.

The lawmaker, however, did not confirm if the bullets were fired by the law enforcement forces, describing the existence of weapons among some groups of people in the county as a major problem.

Earlier on Saturday night, two other citizens were killed in the western city of Dorud in Lorestan Province during the unrests.

Over the past four days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has urged people to refrain from joining “illegal gatherings” in the country.

