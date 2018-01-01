Azerbaijan to stimulate export of intellectual property products

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is in need to stimulate sales of intellectual property products in the foreign market, Microsoft Azerbaijan told Trend.

The company said this is mostly due to creating of the so-called "digital bridge", work on which is conducted jointly with the Information and Computing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

"The year before last we signed a document with the Information Technology Center ITC on the creation of a digital signature security infrastructure in the country,” the company said. “From our side all the work is completed."