President Rouhani: Iran's economy ahead of global average

2018-01-01 18:34 | www.trend.az

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the current economic status of the Islamic Republic of Iran is much better than the global average, but it does not mean that all problems have been resolved, IRNA reported.

Addressing a group of parliamentarians, he once again underlined significant share of people in the country's election and underlined the role of people to this end.

Since the three branches of the government, Iranian people and the armed forces adopted a close stance in dealing with the country's problems, the enemies who became fed up with such trend and the US tried to put an end to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to toughen the economic sanctions, but the world stood against them which was regarded as a grave defeat, President Rouhani said.

Another significant development was Iran's success in fight against terrorism in the region and all admitted Iran's role in such fight, he said.

Iran is now playing very prominent role in maintaining peace in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq and defending the rights of the oppressed nations, he said.

The fact is that the status of the country's economy is much better than its global average and why such an important fact should not be heeded, he said.

Iran's economy has registered a six percent growth in the first six months while the average figure in other countries stood between two or three percent, President Rouhani added.