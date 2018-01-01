Transit of energy resources to step up Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation (Exclusive)

2018-01-01 21:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Export of energy resources, including gas and liquefied gas to third countries through the territory of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will strengthen the transit cooperation between the two countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Beibit Isabayev told Trend.

"Recently we held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission between our countries, where we approved a road map for trade and economic relations. We’ve focused on the priority areas of our cooperation, which include the export of Kazakh wheat, engineering, cooperation in the oil industry, as well as the export of agricultural products, dried fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan," Isabayev said.

He added that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is also actively developing in the sphere of tourism.